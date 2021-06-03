New grant helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault learn financial skills

The Vermont Women’s Fund provided the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity $10,000 for two programs.

The programs are Voices Against Violence and Growing Money. Through the partnership, survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Franklin and Grand Isle counties will learn financial skills to increase their confidence and to become self-sufficient.

“Financial abuse is one of the ways in which survivors are kept in a relationship,” Kris Lukens Director of Voices Against Violence said.

Voices Against Violence will share the grant with Growing Money, an organization that helps Vermonters with financial independence. In this case, survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. It should help victims become financially independent.

“But a lot of it is repairing their credit, repairing the financial harm that has been done to them, oftentimes their credit is completely wrecked,” Lukens said.

In 2020, Voices Against Violence received more than 1,600 calls to its hotline. Lukens said survivors are limited in how they can help themselves when they are stuck in a situation.

“It may be that they are not allowed to work outside the home,” Lukens said. “It may be that if they do work, their paycheck is taken away from them and they don’t have access to that money.”

The Director of the Financial Futures program at CVOEO, Kathryn Baudreau said it could take some time to help victims get where they need to be.

“Our overall structure is to provide knowledge through classes and through content-based education, but then follow that up with individual coaching,” Baudreau said.

The Director of the Vermont Women’s Fund Meg Smith said now is the perfect time to help.

“Our grants totaled 331,000 dollars and 10,000 dollars was the largest grant size that we give,” Smith said.

Smith said this just made sense.

“Not having financial means just keeps you locked into that situation,” Smith said.

In 2020, Voices Against Violence sheltered 88 families.