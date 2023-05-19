When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Norwich Historical Society wanted to create a way for people to explore the community safely. The group created a series of podcast driving tours.

“And we thought, ‘well, if we created a comic book of history for the elementary school, the kids could go out with their parents, use the comic book, drive around and sort of connect to their place in their community at a time when it was really isolating’,” executive director Sarah Rooker said.

Rooker and cartoonist Emily Zea have known each other for years. Zea’s illustrations for that graphic novel, “Becoming Norwich”, form the backbone of a Norwich Historical Society exhibit that opened Friday evening.

“We have worked on building a graphic history that dives into the story of Norwich, Vermont and starts at the very beginning and goes all the way up to local politics,” Zea said. “It’s been great to work on and make history really accessible.”

The exhibit doesn’t only show off Zea’s illustrations. It also presents many of the pieces from the historical society’s collection that served as inspiration for them.

“When you’re walking through the exhibit, you can see clothes worn by suffragettes that were active in town and learn more about the Abenaki that were here before us,” Zea said.

The exhibit will be on display for a full year. An entire room of the exhibit, dedicated to Norwich town meetings, has a great deal to do with that.

“Town Meeting time is a prime time to have this exhibit,” Rooker said. “(It’s prime time to) have people come in — think about, how do you talk to teach other? How do you examine debates? How do you have civil discourse? So, I really want this up at Town Meeting time.”

Zea hails from Norwich originally. She now lives in nearby Thetford.