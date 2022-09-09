Plattsburgh, NY — The Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is officially underway as the event kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony and tours of the old military base.

The event will run through Sunday and feature reenactments, demonstrations, a parade, a live orchestra on the steps of City Hall, and more.

“The history of what happened here should never be lost, and we do what we call living history,” said Tom Donahue, President of the Organizing Committee. “They’re not just battle reenactments, they’re showing what life was like back in 1814. You can visit the Kent Delord house, you can see how people were dressed back then, you can walk through tents where they’re showing you how to make baskets and how the tin smith used to make lanterns and how blacksmiths used to forge things.”

There was some uncertainty as to whether the reenactments will take place since New York’s new gun law went into effect, as the law bans carrying firearms in sensitive locations, but Governor Kathy Hochul’s office sent a statement saying the law was not designed to prohibit the use of replica firearms in reenactments.

Donahue said they are going ahead with the reenactments based on this statement. The first reenactment is at 10 am on Saturday. The big highlight of the day, the parade, will be kicking off at 1 pm.

For a full schedule of events, click here.