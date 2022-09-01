Plattsburgh, NY- New gun laws went into effect today in New York, and there’s been some confusion about how they’ll affect concealed carry gun owners in the North Country.

Here are the new restrictions on concealed carry weapons:

Proof of completion of a firearms safety training course

Four character references

A list of former and current social media accounts for the last three years

Disclosure of applicant’s spouse or domestic partner, any other adults residing in the applicant’s home, including any children of the applicant

An in-person interview of the applicant with the licensing officer/designee

There’s also been some confusion about whether current concealed carry owners need to recertify their weapons under the new restrictions:

Existing concealed carry pistol or revolver license holders with licenses that were issued outside of New York City or Westchester, Nassau, or Suffolk counties are not required to take the firearm safety training course

A pistol or revolver license issued outside of those areas does not expire, but the license holder must recertify with the New York State Police every 3 years for a concealed carry license and every 5 years for other types of licenses

Gun owners in New York are not allowed to carry their concealed weapons in sensitive locations, including libraries, stadiums, and public parks. This led to many gun owners in Adirondack park worrying about now being considered a felon.

According to the Governor’s gun safety website, certain areas of the parks are not considered “sensitive locations” under the law, as the state-owned or managed lands are legally classified as State Forest Preserve or are generally private lands.

There are areas inside the Adirondack Park that are still considered sensitive areas where concealed carry is not allowed, but there are exceptions including:

Persons lawfully engaged in hunting activity, including hunter education training

You can only enter another person’s property with a firearm, rifle, or shotgun when the owner or lessee has specifically posted that it is allowed, or the owner or lessee has expressly consented. Consent to carry must be reflected by clear and conspicuous signage or express verbal consent from the owner or lessee

Congresswoman Elsie Stefanik sent a statement that read, “I will do everything in my power to fight this bill and defend Upstate New York and the North Country’s Second Amendment rights.”

In response to Stefanik’s statement, Democrat Matt Castelli sent a video statement to address her accusations in which he said, “I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and I took an oath to protect the rights of law abiding gun owners and I have serious concerns about downstate democrats that don’t understand our needs upstate, hastily pushing state legislation that impacts our rights. Moderates like me believe in common sense measures.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones, who has long been calling on Governor Hochul to clarify the new law, issued a statement that said the website has clarified some of the confusion around the law, but he believes it is still too harsh on concealed carry permit holders in the North Country.

The state’s new semi-automatic gun law goes into effect on Sept. 4. That law increases the age to acquire a semi-automatic weapon to 21, but anyone under the age of 21 who legally acquired their gun before Sept. 4 is allowed to keep it.