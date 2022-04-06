On March 25, Governor Phil Scott signed a bill extending the maximum waiting time for a background check from three to seven days. The new gun laws will take effect this July.

At Back Country Sports in St. Albans, gun sales have been consistent. “We haven’t seen much traffic, gun sales have been steady but not a boom,” said Chad Hale, owner of Back County Sports. Hale has owned the store for eleven years. “Will it make a difference, I don’t know. Sales wise, probably not, probably not much at all.”

Law professor Jared Carter believes the change in waiting times won’t have much of an influence. “I think adding the extra four days, you might pick up a few folks but as a general principal, I don’t think it is going to have a major impact.”

The bill also allows health care providers to notify law enforcement and seek an emergency risk protection order for someone they believe is a threat to themselves or to the public.

“We have to be honest we have a mental health crisis in Vermont and the United States and people taking their own life is a big part of the upshot of all of that and so this would allow health care professionals who are concerned about a person doing something like that, it would give them an additional tool to prevent that from happening,” said Carter.

The bill also bans firearms from hospitals. “It reflects the mental health crisis that Vermont and the rest of the country faces as hospitals are having to deal with much more volatile situations and so keeping firearms out of the emergency rooms by law is an important step.”