Should New Hampshire build a state-owned replacement for its troubled youth detention center, or should the Granite State contract with a private company?

Lawmakers working to close the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester are hearing conflicting opinions about what they should do. This year’s state budget includes a mandate to close the facility by next March — a deadline that the New Hampshire Bulletin reports lawmakers are behind schedule on meeting.

The State Senate passed a bill last month that would extend the deadline by up to four years. The House of Representatives is still working on that measure. Debate over closing the existing center has come to a head amid allegations by nearly 500 former residents that they were sexually and physically abused by staff.