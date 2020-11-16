New Hampshire attorney general says one dead after being shot by officer

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general says a man is dead after he was shot by a Meredith police officer. Thirty-five-year-old David Donovan was shot Sunday night and he died after he was brought to a hospital.

An autopsy Monday showed that Donovan was shot twice, once in the right arm and once in the abdomen, and the manner of death is homicide. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says three other people were injured before police arrived. One remains hospitalized in stable condition. Officials say no officers were hurt and there is no threat to the public.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released.