New Hampshire bill would target sanctuary cities like Lebanon and Hanover

A bill in the New Hampshire legislature could counteract police reform measures in so-called ‘sanctuary cities’ like Hanover and Lebanon. According to the Valley News, supporters are calling the measure the Anti-Sanctuary Act.

It would block cities and towns from adopting policies that bar enforcement of immigration law. Local and state police would be required to detain suspected undocumented immigrants on behalf of federal authorities.

A state House committee has passed the bill, sending it to the full House of Representatives for a vote. Hanover and Lebanon both passed measures last year related to police reform that centered around immigration enforcement.