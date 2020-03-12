New Hampshire continuing to monitor situation as 250+ monitored

As of Wednesday morning, approximately two hundred and fifty people are being monitored for the coronavirus in the state of New Hampshire. ​

However, only two confirmed cases have been reported in the state so far. ​​

​”Luckily, New Hampshire still remains a state of low risk and we want to keep it that way,” says Governor Chris Sununu. That may not be likely, with more and more cases being reported by the day.​And scientists say it may get worse, before it gets better.

​Also, since the symptoms are similar to that of other virus’, and the flu, the state epidemiologist says that isn’t helping.​ “We are aware of many people in the community, who have developed these very common symptoms, and have been concerned for covid-19 and have requested testing. ​And that is putting a burden, we have heard, on our health care system, emergency departments and doctors’ offices,” says Dr. Benjamin Chen, ​State Epidemiologist.

​​But that is not the only problem that area hospitals and health care providers are faced with.​Masks and other medical supplies that not only protect the patients, but also health care teams, are hard to come by. ​​”We are aware that some health care facilities have these in short supply, and so we are closely monitoring this, and are working with the centers for disease control and prevention and our federal partners to come up with strategies for how health care partners can try and preserve these important supplies. ​And if needed there is potential to access some of these supplies at a state or even federal level that we could request,” says Dr. Chen. ​​But despite the concern over lack of supplies, the general message is to go about life as normal, aside from the necessary precautions of washing your hands, not touching your face, and making sure not to cough or sneeze in your hands. ​​

​”So here in New Hampshire, where we have the five cases, and we don’t have sustained or widespread transmission in our state.​We are not at a point where we would be making those broad statements for school closures, or cancelling,” says Beth Daly, ​Chief of Bureau of Infectious Disease Control for the State of New Hampshire.