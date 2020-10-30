New Hampshire court ruling keeps police wrongdoing list secret for

A state Supreme Court ruling means that a list of about 275 officers in New Hampshire who have committed wrongdoing can remain secret.

The court upheld a lower court ruling that the list is not confidential, but remanded it back so that a judge could consider whether releasing the list would be an invasion of privacy. Known as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, the list is maintained by the department and contains names of officers across New Hampshire who have committed wrongdoing that could raise questions about their credibility as witnesses in criminal cases.