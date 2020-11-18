New Hampshire diner to update policies after discrimination complaint

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a Lebanon diner has agreed to update its policies addressing harassment and conduct annual training for employees on their rights under the state’s anti-discrimination law following a complaint.

The Fort in Lebanon also has to report a summary of any complaints and their resolution in a settlement with the office’s civil rights unit. The unit filed a discrimination charge with the state human rights commission in response to allegations that employees repeatedly referred to the business’s only Black employee using racial slurs. The office said management did nothing to correct the workers’ behavior.

The Black employee ultimately quit. The Fort cooperated with the investigation.

They deny any wrongdoing.