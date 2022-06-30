Littleton, NH –A discount gas station event in Littleton gave Granite State drivers a blast from the past at the pump on Thursday. Americans for Prosperity of New Hampshire partnered with Simon’s Market to lower gas prices to just $2.38 per gallon from 11 am to 12:30 pm. Many in the community made their way to the station well beforehand and Union Street was flooded with cars since 10 am. People that made their way to the pump in time for the event said that this experience eased their monetary stress, at least for a moment.

“Everything right now with inflation and how things are going financially, nobody can get by,” said Scott Thomas Reno. “Work-wise I travel to Manchester a lot and that’s a good two-hour trip. With gas at 5 dollars a gallon, it just doesn’t cut it.”

Both Americans for Prosperity of New Hampshire and the owner of Simon’s Market are proud of the event. “A lot of people up here, in particular, have fixed incomes or low incomes so every dollar that we can help save them is a dollar that they can put to something else that they need,” said Matthew Simon, owner of Simon’s Market. “Primarily that’s the most important thing. Outside of that, it’s just reminding people that policy does have an impact on your everyday life.”

Simon says he receives the revenue from the gallons sold at a reduced price, and that Americans for Prosperity supplements what he lost with funds they have fundraised. Their goal for the tour is to educate Americans on federal policies that contribute to inflation.

“The overspending has to stop,” said Greg Moore, Director of Americans for Prosperity New Hampshire. “Spending trillions of dollars left and right, that obviously drives inflation. You’ve devalued the dollar and ultimately we want to see them use more care and courtesy, particularly when there are 30 trillion dollars in national debt. Beyond that, we want to see more energy abundance.”

Moore says that many were wishing for their return after seeing the price tag on their tank of gas. “People coming to us asking when are you coming back? And that’s great, that’s what you want to hear. You want people to be enthusiastic, but we’re trying to explain to them, look, we need to get back to that. We need to get back to that spot and that starts with putting good policies in Washington.”

Moore said that 1,031 gallons of gas were sold during the event. This was one of the two discounted gas station events that the AFP of New Hampshire put on, the first being in Salem on Wednesday.

Moore and Simon said the pure elation and joy they saw from Granite Staters is why they put the event on and Moore did not close the door on having more events to help NH residents with gas prices.