It may not be as robust as what public advocacy groups asked for, but there’s a new way to provide feedback to New Hampshire state legislators about potential new laws.

The New Hampshire House of Representatives and the New Hampshire State Senate are both taking written testimony on pending bills. You can upload it to the state General Court’s website through the end of the day that the bill you’re interested in has its public hearing. Anyone who visits the website will be able to read your feedback.

Last year, Granite State lawmakers holding public hearings on bills allowed public testimony by phone because of the pandemic. That option is gone this year.

