Alcohol sales in New Hampshire have apparently reached an all-time high during the pandemic.

In an annual report, officials with the New Hampshire Liquor Commission wrote that the Granite State saw $801 million dollars of gross sales in fiscal 2021 — July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. That’s a record total, and it’s nearly 5% higher than the prior year.

The commission also wrote that it took in a record $176.6 million in total revenue. It’s an increase of nearly 14% from the previous year.