New Hampshire man charged in drug deaths of woman and her unborn twins

A New Hampshire man who police say sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a pregant woman has been charged in the stillborn deaths of her unborn twins.

Christopher Santolocito, 36, of Claremont, faces numerous charges related to the overdose death of a 22-year-old Lebanon woman on February 21.

An investigation found that the woman, who was pregnant with twins, obtained the drugs from Santolocito. On Wednesday, he was arraigned in Sullivan County Superior Court on six counts related to the sale of heroin and fentanyl, as well as two counts of second-degree assault for the stillborn deaths of the fetuses.

Santolucio is being held without bail on charges of selling herion with death resulting and selling fentanyl with death resulting.