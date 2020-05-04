New Hampshire marks 17th anniversary of Old collapse

Sunday marked the 17th anniversary of the collapse of New Hampshire’s most prominent landmark, ‘The old Man on the Mountain’, in Franconia.

It was a 40-foot-tall natural rock formation, resembling the profile of a man’s face, crashed from its perch above Franconia Notch on May 3rd, 2003. 

WMUR-TV reported the rock gave way after centuries of freezing and thawing.

The outline of the Old Man has been a symbol of the Granite State for generations. The famous image appears on license plates, highway signs, and even New Hampshire’s state quarter.

17 years later, a memorial plaza stands as a tribute near the base of the Cannon Mountain, recreating it’s image.

