Off-duty New Hampshire officer helps rescue pilot from airplane crash

An off-duty Stoneham police officer helped rescue a man after his plane crashed into a lake on Sunday.

Officer Joe Ponzo said he was on a boat at Lake Winnepesaukie with his family when he saw the glider plane take a nose-dive. He and other boaters raced to help the pilot.

“He lost his engine and he tried to land the plane and as he was landing he just went nose first,” Ponzo said “He completely flipped his plane into a 360 and like I said I was there within maybe thirty seconds and the plane was gone.”

Ponzo continues to receive praise for his heroic act, but he says he was just following his training.

“One of my team [members] called me and found out, he says, ‘hey what’d you do now?’ I said hey I was at the right place, at the right time, you know?.”

Officials say the pilot was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.