New Hampshire residents ask about relief and reopening in COVID-19 town hall

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D) and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) hosted a COVID-19 telephone town hall Tuesday evening as New Hampshire saw four additional deaths due to the virus.

34 new positive test results were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 4,231. 91 people are currently hospitalized.

There were a lot of questions from New Hampshire residents about the process going forward with additional relief funding, reopening, and what schools might look like come this fall.

“Does it look like there will be options for people to stay at home and learn online, or are they leaning toward getting everyone back in the building?” asked Maggie, a teacher from Wilton.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire’s State Epidemiologist, said that depends on a couple of things.

“One of which is what happens with this pandemic over the next few months,” Dr. Chan said. “The other thing it depends on is the capacity of schools to be able to implement social distancing in the classroon setting.”

Gov. Chris Sununu has formed a task force that will take a sector-by-sector approach to reopening schools. The same task force will be making reccomendations on reopening businesses, many of which are struggling. One restaurant owner from Littleton said he’s received Paycheck Protection Program money, but the immediate future is still unclear.

“How can we get an extension done quickly so I don’t have to lay off employees in two weeks? I mean, we’re following all the guidelines and rules to do this right and not put anyone at risk, and I’d hate to lose these people,” he said.

Sen. Shaheen said there seems to be bipartisan agreement in Congress that more flexibility needs to be provided in how the funds are used, allowing for employers to spend more of it on PPE, for example.

“There are two pieces of legislation that would extend the eight week period of the P.P.P. program, one to 16 weeks and another to 24 weeks,” Sen. Shaheen said. “My guess is we will agree somewhere in the middle.”

For New Hampshire residents still having issues with unemployment, Sen. Hassan offered assistance.

“For anyone who is having difficulty getting in contact with either a state or federal agency during this time, my office has a dedicated constituent service team, as does Sen. Shaheen,” she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sen. Shaheen and Sen. Hassan sent a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar urging the Trump administration to expeditiously award more grant dollars from the Provider Relief Fund established under the CARES Act. The letter argued that New Hampshire hospitals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak need additional support to confront increased expenses and reduced revenues associated with the nation’s response to the virus.