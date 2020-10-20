New Hampshire restaurant fined for violating virus orders

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The attorney general’s office has fined a New Hampshire restaurant where at least 18 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak.

Fat Katz Food and Drink restaurant has been fined $2,000 for violating emergency orders after it moved its karaoke event inside and allowed people to participate without bringing their own equipment. The cases at the Hudson restaurant include a person who went there while aware of their COVID-19 diagnosis when they were supposed to be in isolation, and a second person who went there when they were knowingly supposed to be in quarantine.

