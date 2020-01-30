New Hampshire Senate gives preliminary OK to raise minimum wage

The New Hampshire Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill to establish and then gradually increase the minimum wage.

The state currently defaults to the federal minimum wage of $7.25. Lawmakers last year approved the creation of a state minimum wage, but Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed it. The vote Thursday in the Democrat-majority Senate was 14-10 to raise the state minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2021, and $12 an hour in 2023.

Supporters noted that New Hampshire continues to fall behind its New England neighbors. On Jan. 1, Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts all raised their minimum wage. Opponents of the measure said it would harm New Hampshire’s strong economy and low unemployment