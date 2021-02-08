New Hampshire Senator holds virtual discussion to address needs for female veterans

Senator Maggie Hassan was one of the lawmakers who introduced the bipartisan Deborah Sampson Act which gives the VA more resources and tools to address the needs for female veterans. This includes improving medical services for women’s healthcare.

“Particular focus for instance on improving maternity and newborn care, and ensuring that all VA medical services have a women’s health primary care provider on staff,” Senator Hassan said.

It is designed to eliminate many barriers women face

“When you think about the fact that overall less than one percent of America’s population serves, and then you think about what percentage of that group are females, it’s a very small group of people,” Senator Hassan said.

Navy veteran Krystal Letourneau, lives in the North Country in New Hampshire. She said one challenge veterans face is coping with “starting over” in society after military service.

“Transitioning, my biggest question was what do I do now,” Letourneau said.

She said they didn’t get great information when they discharged from the service

“We spent however long in the service, with this wonderful guide book, of where to be, how to dress, what to do, everything was laid out for us and it was really easy to follow instructions,” Letourneau said.

There are places like White River Junction VA Medical Center to help support veterans. The Women’s Health Medical Director, Dr. Lynn Marshall said the pandemic gave them a different skill set virtually connecting with people.

“The use of virtual care has increased by 1900 percent among women veterans nationally in the last year,” Dr. Marshall said.

At the VA center they focus on training their staff so they know how to treat the veterans.

“Training that relates to the treatment not only of the medical conditions that these women have that are common in women but also unique to women,” Dr. Marshall said.