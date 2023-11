New Hampshire will hold its 2024 presidential primary elections on January 23, defying the Democratic National Committee. Their calendar places South Carolina as the first-in-the-nation primary state this election cycle.

Dr. Nathan Shrader, political science professor at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, joins Lauren Maloney live during Fox 44 News at 10. They discuss the message the Granite State is sending to the DNC, among other election-related issues.