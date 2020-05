In a Facebook post on the New Hampshire State Police page, the NHSP congratulated Sgt. Thomas Lencki, as he retires today after 21 years of service to the State of New Hampshire as a member of the New Hampshire State Police.

The post received 1600 likes, 46 shares and 200 plus comments from individuals commending him on his ‘hard work, dedication and keeping the community safe”.

Congratulations and best of luck on your next chapter!