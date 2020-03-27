New Hampshire: Stay-at-home order begins Friday night, lawmakers concerned about medical supply shortage

New Hampshire has joined 21 other states in issuing a stay-at-home order that encourages residents to stay home and closes non-essential businesses.

Governor Chris Sununu made the announcement on Thursday. It goes into effect at 11:59 pm Friday evening.

“These are tough decisions, they really are, but at the end of the day we know that the worst may still be ahead of us,” Sununu said. “I have the responsibility of doing what is right for the 1.35 million Granite Staters in our great state. It will take sacrifice, but New Hampshire is resilient and we will get through it.”

On Wednesday, 200 New Hampshire House Democrats sent a letter to the Governor urging him to take action.

New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senators – Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen – held a telephone town hall Thursday night. Earlier this week, they sent a letter to FEMA and the Department of Health signaling that New Hampshire is running dangerously low on critical supplies. In addition, they said much of what they have received is either expired or unusable. Over 16,000 gloves could not be used due to latex allergy concerns.

During the town hall, an essential employee asked them when more ample supplies might become available.

“We are trying to do everything from supporting local innovators and businesses trying to meet needs here as well as push the administration to use its authority more effectively,” Hassan said. “I share your frustration, and it’s really important you all keep speaking up I know when you’re on the frontlines it’s kind of the last thing you should have to do, but it really does make a difference when you’re speaking up.”​

The $2 trillion relief package passed by the U.S. Senate would send $1.25 billion to New Hampshire for response efforts.

Another Granite State resident who called in to the town hall was skeptical that a single $1200 boost to get through the pandemic would be nearly enough. He wondered if other efforts are in the works.

“When we left after the vote last night, many of us looked at each other and said ‘let’s see how fast we can get this implemented so we can get help out there, and if we have to come back, we’ll come back and revisit what people need,” Shaheen said “So, I think the answer is yes.​”

It was also announced on Thursday that New Hampshire’s legislative activity suspension has been extended through May 4. The State House and legislative office building will remain closed to lawmakers, staff and visitors.