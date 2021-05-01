New Hampshire woman dies in Westminster crash

Vermont State Police want to know what led up to a deadly crash in Weathersfield overnight. They’ve identified the victim as Tess Johnson, 22, of Charlestown, New Hampshire.

She drove off of Weathersfield Center Road in Weathersfield shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday and hit a tree near the Wellwood Orchard Road intersection. Johnson was the only person in the car, and she died before first responders could reach her.

State troopers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. They’re asking you to call the VSP Westminster barracks at (802) 722-4600 if you saw what happened.