Warning: This story contains disturbing details.

An affidavit of probable caused released Tuesday alleges that as Manchester police detectives intensified their search for Harmony Montgomery in late 2019 her father went to extreme lengths to hide his daughter’s body from authorities.

The chilling document, prepared by Det. John Dunleavy of Manchester Police Department, describes how, on December 7, 2019, two months after Harmony was last seen, Adam punched the 5-year-old girl in the face and head on “three separate occasions over the course of a few minutes” because she had a bathroom accident. After the final blow, according to the affidavit, Adam said, “I think I did something.”

It was hours before the couple realized that Harmony was dead.

According to Kayla Montgomery, who provided detectives with much of the details in the affidavit, on the day before Thanksgiving 2019, Adam and Kayla, their two biological children, and Harmony were evicted from their apartment. With no place to go, they were living in a Chrysler Sebring, parked outside a Manchester apartment complex.

Kayla told investigators that, after discovering his daughter was no longer breathing, Adam went to the trunk of the Sebring, emptied clothing from a black and red Under Armour duffle bag and put Harmony’s body inside.

According to Dunleavy, “Kayla stated at no point did either of them have any conversation about getting any type of lifesaving measures for Harmony, and that Adam simply put Harmony’s dead body into the bag and walked it back to the parking lot of the Colonial Village apartments.”

From that point on, the details Dunleavy recounts become ever more gruesome.

For the next three months, investigators allege, Adam Montgomery moved the body from container to container and place to place. According to his wife, the locations included the trunk of a friend’s car, a cooler in the hallway of his mother-in-law’s apartment building, the ceiling vent of a homeless shelter and an apartment freezer.

At one point, the remains were kept in a tote bag from a hospital maternity ward, and Kayla Montgomery said she placed it in between her own young children in a stroller and brought it to her husband’s workplace. An employee at the now-closed restaurant told police he saw it there but never questioned Montgomery “since he knew he had children.”

Investigators allege that Montgomery disposed of the body in early March 2020 using a rented moving truck. Toll data shows the truck in question crossed the Tobin Bridge in Boston multiple times, but the affidavit has no other location information to indicate the location Harmony’s body. In April, police searched a marshy area in Revere, Massachusetts.

On October, 21, 2022 Adam Montgomery was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse charges. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial in November.

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to locate Harmony’s body.

The full affidavit can be found below, but note that many of the details may be upsetting

The Associated Press contributed to this report