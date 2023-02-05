A medical examiner has ruled the shooting death of a man in Coos County to be a homicide, according to an email from the New Hampshire Department of Justice.

The autopsy took place on Sunday and determined that multiple gunshot wounds caused the death of Christopher Veliz, 40. He was shot on Sullivan Street in Berlin Friday morning and died at the scene.

Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, of Berlin has been arrested for second-degree murder. He’s also charged with two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting at a nearby car with two people inside. Police believe an argument prompted the violence.

A court date had not yet been scheduled for Ramos-Rivera as of Sunday night.