Former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte announced Monday that she is entering the race for New Hampshire governor, days after fellow Republican Chris Sununu said he’s not seeking reelection to a fifth term in 2024.

“We’re in!” Ayotte said in a Twitter post. “I am running for Governor because I fear that we are one election away from turning into Massachusetts. Together, we will ensure that we keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free.”

Ayotte was New Hampshire’s attorney general when she was elected to the Senate in 2010. She was defeated in November 2016 by Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan in a close race.

Ayotte is the second Republican to enter the race to succeed Gov. Chris Sununu, who announced last week that he would not seek reelection

Chuck Morse, former Republican president of the New Hampshire Senate and a former U.S. Senate candidate, announced his campaign for governor shortly after Sununu announced his decision in an email to supporters. Morse said in a statement that he’s proud to have worked with Sununu “to put together a conservative, pro-jobs, pro-growth, family first economic agenda that has made New Hampshire the envy of New England and the nation.”

At least two Democrats have already launched bids for governor, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.

Democrats have struggled to identify a top-tier candidate for governor since Hassan left office to join the U.S. Senate. But they have a definite advantage in 2024 — on paper at least.