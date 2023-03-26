New Hampshire State Police are looking for witnesses to what they say was a road rage incident in which a woman crashed into a Claremont teen

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 12 in Westmoreland near Aldridge Road. Katey Young, 34, of Walpole, New Hampshire was following a 17-year-old from Claremont.

Troopers say Young tried to pass the teen’s truck but struck it instead. Young’s car rolled over, leaving her with injuries investigators describe as serious but not life-threatening.

The teen was not hurt. Police are asking anyone who saw the crash to call them at (603) 223-2162.