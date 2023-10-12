A New Hampshire state trooper and another man are recovering from injuries after a driver slammed into a police cruiser Wednesday on I-93 North near the Derry-Londonderry exit.

The trooper, who was monitoring a construction site was parked on the right shoulder, with emergency lights activated, when the cruiser was hit by a 2017 Hyundai, state police said. Witnesses said the Elantra was traveling on the shoulder before striking the cruiser just after 3:30 p.m..

The trooper, whose name was not released, and the Elantra driver, 36-year-old Michael Shanahan of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, were transported to Elliot Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed yet, and the crash is under investigation. Anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Luan Sanches at Luan.G.Sanches@dos.nh.gov or (603) 227-0114.