Manchester, NH – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Manchester following a house fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

The fire broke out at 360 Leda Ave at around 3 a.m. in the morning. Officials said arrival crews reported fire and smoke billowing out of the first floor rear window and extending to the 2nd floor.

A victim was removed from a first-floor rear bedroom. Firefighters said the man was unconscious when they found him and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fire was under control at approximately 3:15 a.m. and one firefighter suffered a minor injury, officials said.