Newport, NH – Four men were arrested in connection to the vandalism of six Newport School District buses in October.

On October 24, six school buses parked at the town’s Department of Public Works were found to have their windows smashed and graffitied. Police say the damage exceeded $100,000.

On the morning of October 31, police say they received calls of vandalism from the night before. Police who responded found fences and vehicles defaced and spray painted with derogatory terms.

Newport Police requested the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police. The reason was due to the crimes spread out throughout the area. Troopers began canvassing and collecting evidence.

On November 17, Claremont Police investigated vandalism to more than a dozen vehicles parked at McGee Mazda. The total damage was reportedly over $20,000.

On December 8, Newport Police investigated another vandalism incident involving three additional school buses.

On December 19, police released the names of those charged. The defendants, who are at the bottom of the page, are charged with five counts of criminal mischief and five counts of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Two of the four complaints carry an extended term of imprisonment due to the allegation that the four men’s motives were about the victim’s race or native origin. Their arraignments are on Tuesday and Wednesday.