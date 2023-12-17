New Hampshire State Police are trying to learn what led up to a deadly crash Sunday morning in Coos County of two trucks, one of which was a fire truck.

The crash took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Route 16 in Pinkham’s Grant. A man from Errol, New Hampshire was driving south in an Errol Fire Department truck when troopers say he crashed into a northbound truck.

Linda Gauthier, 54, of Gorham died at the scene. She was a passenger in the northbound truck. Its driver — Richard Gauthier, 60, also of Gorham — is at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the fire truck is also being treated for serious injuries. He has not been charged or cited in connection with the crash.