The death of a 50-year-old man being held at the New Hampshire prison system’s psychiatric facility is under investigation, officials said.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, Jason Rothe died Sunday following a physical altercation with several corrections officers in the Secure Psychiatric Unit, which is housed on the state prison campus in Concord.

Officers noticed Rothe was discovered not responsive shortly after the incident, officials said. They attempted CPR, but Rothe was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner death are inconclusive and are pending further investigation, the AG’s office said.

State police are investigating.

The Secure Psychiatric Unit on the grounds of the state prison was designed to treat inmates with mental health diagnoses or substance use disorders, according to the department’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.