Durham, NH – A new poll has found that more than 70% of New Hampshire residents support legalizing recreational marijuana.

New Hampshire remains the only state in New England that has yet to legalize retail sales of the drug, and legislation to create a legal market failed last month for the third year in a row.

The University of New Hampshire survey found that 72% of Granite Staters support legalization, which is no surprise to Gov. Chris Sununu who suggested he would support a law that gave the state greater control over access and distribution.

“Knowing that a majority of our residents support legalization, it is reasonable to assume change is inevitable,” Sununu. “To ignore this reality would be shortsighted and harmful. That is why, with the right policy and framework in place, I stand ready to sign a legalization bill that puts the state of New Hampshire in the driver’s seat, focusing on harm reduction — not profits.”

Sununu’s proposal garnered support from the majority of residents in the UNH poll. Opponents, the poll found, either oppose legal sales or do not support how the legislation that recently failed would do so.

Meanwhile, Sununu remains popular in New Hampshire – 60% of respondents approve of his job performance and described him as “consistent,” “capable,” and “competent.”