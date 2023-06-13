Bristol, NH – A man drowned in Newfound Lake on Monday after going for a swim and not coming back, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Police received a report of a swimmer not returning to shore near Arrowhead Point Road and responded to the scene.

Bristol Fire and Rescue, NH Fish and Game, Marine Patrol, and the Bristol Police Department also responded to the scene.

A boat was used by the Bristol Fire Department to search the lake and located the man 140 feet away from the shore.

The man was immediately transported to an ambulance at Wellington State Park and identified as Ole Romero, 38, from Charleston, South Carolina.

After a failed attempt at lifesaving measures, Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.