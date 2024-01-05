Burlington, VT – A Florida man has been indicted for bank fraud and other charges for using phony identification in an alleged attempt to withdraw money from more at least a half-dozen Vermont banks.

Scott Jamie Ashness, 43, of Stewart, Florida, was indicted by a federal grand jury on ten counts of bank fraud, two counts of passport fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Vermont said Ashness allegedly went into 10 Vermont banks between September 19 and September 26 and obtained or attempted to obtain cash by making withdrawals from other people’s accounts.

In some of those bank visits, prosecutors say, Ashiness presented falsified U.S. passport cards containing others’ biographical information and Ashness’ photograph.

Ashness is currently in New Hampshire state custody. Prosecutors have applied to have him transferred into federal custody.

If convicted, Ashness could face more than 40 years in prison.