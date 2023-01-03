Hanover, NH – On January 3, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department dive team recovered a body from the Connecticut River near Hanover, New Hampshire.

The Vermont man was identified as Roger Blake, 74, of Norwich. Blake was raking his lawn on January 2 and was last seen by family members that day. The family noticed Blake had not come back inside around two hours later and proceeded outside to try and locate him.

They found a rake halfway down an embankment that steeply made its way to the side of the river. Authorities were promptly called for assistance, and immediate responses from the Hanover Fire and Resue were initiated.

Norwich Police, Norwich Fire, Hartford Fire and Lebanon Fire Departments all assisted in the search for Blake. The search was unsuccessful that evening.

The search was continued the next morning, with added efforts from the NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer Dive Team and the NH Marine Patrol. Blake’s body was recovered from the river by dive team members that morning.