CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Eighteen New Hampshire National Guard soldiers and airmen are working at the state prison for men in Concord for the next three months to help corrections officials with a staff shortage.

“The New Hampshire National Guard was requested by the Department of Corrections to support the state prison for their shortage of corrections officials,” Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities told WMUR-TV.

He said they will help with procedures that “”will have no sort of direct impact with any prisoners.”

The department said the group will work in security control room posts, allowing the departments certified corrections officers to work posts that directly supervise and interact with the residents.

Security control room posts manage the movements within the unit including remotely opening and securing doors,” it said in a news release.

The vacancy rate for entry-level corrections officers is 51 percent, according to the department.