A Claremont, New Hampshire doctor appeared in court Wednesday, accused of sexually assaulting a patient. 70-year-old Dr. Thomas Marks of Newbury is an orthopedic surgeon at Valley Regional Hospital. Police began investigating him mid-December, after a woman reported being sexually assaulted during an office visit.

Dr. Marks was arrested on January 24th at his office in Claremont. Police Chief Brent Wilmot says the arrest came after an “extensive investigation.”

“I had a meeting with hospital administration, they have been cooperative with us. They are doing their due diligence and have made a report to the New Hampshire Board of Medicine,” Chief Wilmot says.

“I want to give kudos to our investigative team, they worked very, very hard on this, these types of investigations often take a very long time,” he adds.

Chief Wilmot notes the patient was seeing Dr. marks for a number of visits. He says he wants to recognize her courage for coming forward and reporting the alleged abuse to police.