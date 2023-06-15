MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire police officer has lost his certification after pleading guilty to fabricating traffic warnings and misusing driver records.



Ryan Milligan, who resigned from the Merrimack Police Department, voluntarily surrendered his certificate and agreed to not seek future employment as a law enforcement officer as part of his plea agreement, the attorney general’s office said Thursday.



Milligan, 36, was accused of using state police data to write up fake warnings he claimed to have issued during a traffic enforcement assignment last year. He pleaded guilty to two class B misdemeanors — tampering with public records and violating the state driver privacy law — and was fined $3,400 with all but $600 suspended for two years.



The matter was prosecuted by the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Unit after a referral by the Merrimack Police Department.