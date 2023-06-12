Westmoreland, NH – A woman has been killed in New Hampshire following a deadly crash on South Village Road in Cheshire County on Monday, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Kristina H. Gomarlo, 40, of Westmoreland was driving southbound early on Monday morning when she struck an embankment after swerving off the road.

Gomarlo was ejected from the vehicle and passed away at the scene of the crash. Troopers were assisted by Cheshire EMS and the Westmoreland Fire Department.

Police investigations into the crash revealed distraction, speed, and alcohol may have been factors leading to the fatality.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Trooper Brett Barry at (603) 223-8494.