New Hampshire will be getting a new Governor next year. Governor Chris Sununu says he will not seek a fifth term in office. In a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon, Governor Sununu says “After much consideration, I have decided not to run for another term as Governor in 2024. Be assured we will keep working and that the Granite State will continue to be our priority for the next 18 months.”

Gov. Sununu won his first term in 2016 and won three more two-year terms. He is one of two New Hampshire governors to win four terms in office.

Earlier this year, he announced that he would not join the Republican field for President and last year he declined to run for Senate against incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan.

There are no announced Republicans in the field for New Hampshire Governor, however, former Senator Kelly Ayotte, New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse and state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut have reportedly expressed interest.

The Chairman of the Republican Governors Assocation Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement, thanking Gov. Sununu. “Governor Chris Sununu has been a tireless leader for the Granite State over his four terms as New Hampshire’s Governor, and we thank him for his incredible record of service.” She added, ““The RGA is committed to ensuring the Granite State continues to have the leadership of a Republican Governor who will prioritize the health, safety and prosperity of the people of New Hampshire.”



There are at least two announced Democratic candidates, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington.

The Democratic Governors Association issued a statement saying, “No matter which MAGA candidate becomes the nominee, the DGA is eager to hold them accountable to flip this seat and elect a new Democratic governor who will at long last fix the biggest issues impacting working families.”

