Manchester, NH – A New Hampshire mother is charged after police found the woman’s newborn baby boy in the woods.

Manchester Police say they got a call about a woman who had given birth in the area of the West Side Arena. Responding officers found the mother but were initially unable to locate the child.

Alexandra Eckersley, 26 is charged with Felony – Reckless Conduct. (Manchester NH Police)

Police say after nearly an hour, the mother revealed where the baby was located and led officeRs to the area. According to WMUR, police found the baby in an unheated tent. The newborn was taken to a local hospital and treated.

The mother is identified as Alexandra Eckersley, 26. She was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Concord for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She is also charged with Felony – Reckless Conduct in connection with this recent incident.