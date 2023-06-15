Concord, NH – A woman in Manchester died early on Thursday morning from a stabbing, according to Manchester Police.

Manchester police responded to 297 Hanover St for a wellness check at around 2 a.m., and upon arrival found Laurie MacLellan, 59, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Robert Eastman, 54, was charged with Second-Degree Murder, and accused of stabbing her in the abdomen and face with a knife, according to the police.

Arraignment for Eastman is expected on Friday at the Hillsborough County Superior Court, Northern District.