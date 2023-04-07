Police are searching a location in Massachusetts as part of the investigation into the murder of Harmony Montgomery in December 2019, Attorney General John M. Formella said.

Massachusetts State Police said 18 troopers, K-9 and drone units are searching wetlands along Route 107 in Revere, just outside of Boston.

Formella provided no other information about the search, and in a news release said “officials caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search.”

The last reported sighting of Harmony was in December 2019, when she was five years old. Police didn’t open a missing person’s investigation until December 2021, after she was reported missing by her mother, who lost custody of her daughter in 2018.

In August, authorities said the missing-person case had become a homicide investigation. Two months later, the girl’s father, Adam Montgomery, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors allege that he struck Harmony repeatedly in the head with a closed fist.

Police continue to ask the public’s assistance in their search for Harmony’s remains. Anyone with information on her murder or the location of her remains, is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to the case at 603-203-6060.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.