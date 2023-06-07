Hopkinton, NH – A deceased woman’s body was found in the breakdown lane of Interstate 89 North on Monday night, according to New Hampshire State Police.

After Troopers did investigations with a photo of her tattoo, the woman was identified as Gina C. Maiorano, 27, of Henniker, New Hampshire.

The cause of death for Maiorano was blunt impact head injuries, but the manner of her death is still under investigation.

Thomas Shane Hanley, 30, has been charged in connection with the incident, and was arrested with allegations of stalking, conduct after an accident, and breach of bail.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. Anyone with further information should contact the New Hampshire State Police.