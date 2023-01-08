CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has released the names of two Gilford police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a teenager on New Year’s Day.

Officer Nathan Ayotte and Sgt. Douglas Wall, who were both wearing body cameras, have been placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure.

Authorities say they Ayotte and Wall arrived at a Gilford home in response to a 911 call about a person armed with a knife. They encountered 17-year-old Mischa Fay inside the home with the knife. Ayotte discharged a stun gun and Wall fired his service weapon, killing Fay with a single gunshot wound to the chest, an autopsy determined.

The office did not release further details about what happened, and the shooting remains under investigation. The attorney general’s office expects to release a report on whether Wall’s use of deadly force was justified once the investigation is completed.

No officers were injured.