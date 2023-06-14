Jefferson, NH – Santa’s Village announced on Monday they will be replacing Rudy’s Rapid Transit Coaster this upcoming fall with the Midnight Flyer, a newly updated family friendly coaster.

Rudy’s Rapid Transit Coaster has been in operation since the early 1980’s, according to a Facebook post from the Santa’s Village.

It was becoming increasingly difficult for Santa’s Village to make repairs on the coaster due to trying to source parts for the coaster from the 1980’s.

“The Midnight Flyer is a family friendly coaster being built by Vekoma (a Dutch ride manufacturer). The minimum height requirement will be 36 inches to ride! It’s designed with families in mind,” said Santa’s Village in a Facebook post.

The coaster will have wider seats and more legroom than the previous coaster, making it more comfortable for adults to ride along with their children.

The coaster is expected to be completed in 2024.