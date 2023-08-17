UPDATE: At 8:00 AM August 17th, the Claremont Police Department reported that John Ferland had been safely located.

***

Claremont, NH – The Claremont, New Hampshire Police Department issued a Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old John Ferland.

Ferland was last seen around 4:30 PM Wednesday walking along River Road near the local Dodge dealership.

He is described as standing at 5’8″, weighing between 165 and 175 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a gray beard. Police say he has trouble speaking due to a medical condition.

Ferland was wearing a blue flannel shirt with a t-shirt underneath, shorts, and tie dye Croc shoes. He has a full tattoo sleeve on his right arm and tattoos on his legs.

Claremont Police ask anyone who has information about Ferland’s whereabouts to call them at 603-542-9538.